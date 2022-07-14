Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $89.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,748 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $89,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 361,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. 92,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

