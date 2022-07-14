Alphastar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 85,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

