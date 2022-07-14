Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,980 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 716,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,128,742. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.