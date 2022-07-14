Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 7,879 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 207,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.