Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

AYX traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. 7,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,903. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.79. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

