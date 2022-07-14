Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 235.8% from the June 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

ATUSF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

