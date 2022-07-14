América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.93

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as low as $19.45. América Móvil shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in América Móvil stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

