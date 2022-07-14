Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.23

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $10.30. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

