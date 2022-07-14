Analysts’ Downgrades for July 14th (ABG, AGI, AIT, AN, BXC, DDS, DRE, EGFEY, FAST, GPI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 14th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

