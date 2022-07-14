Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target at $15.92

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 108,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,303,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.62. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,427,000 after buying an additional 85,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,709,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $9,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.