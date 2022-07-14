Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 404.2% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1,645.5% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 212,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,650,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $853,000.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,908. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.