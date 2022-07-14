APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $15.20 on Monday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

