APi Group (NYSE:APG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $15.20 on Monday. APi Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.
In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
