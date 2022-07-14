Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 555,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

