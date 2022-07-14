Applied Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,920 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 228,663 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 203,875 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 44,255 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 3,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

