Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $620.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 840 ($9.99), with a volume of 8451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($10.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 898.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 914.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1,866.67.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

