Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 500 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.23. The company had a trading volume of 223,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,127. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

