Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $519,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 917,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 155,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.67. 265,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

