Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.87. The company had a trading volume of 99,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

