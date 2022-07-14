Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,776 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $159.03. 458,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.06 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

