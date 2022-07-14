Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.43 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 1,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 504,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Specifically, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,481 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,809,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.