Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,122,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,800,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Ford Motor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 1,203,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,947,031. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.