Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,719,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $6,144,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $313,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 38.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,432. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

