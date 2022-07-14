Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSMF traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.20. The company had a trading volume of 95,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.29. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.59.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

