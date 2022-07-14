Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.40

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 2285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

AGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Argan alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Argan by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Argan by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Argan by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.