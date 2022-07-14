Ark Market Capitalization Achieves $56.74 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001986 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and $1.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,350,229 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.