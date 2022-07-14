Arweave Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Arweave has a total market cap of $473.09 million and $44.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.17 or 0.00069145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

