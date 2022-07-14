Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 63 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540. Asante Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.29 and a fifty-two week high of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 1.27.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Asante Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.