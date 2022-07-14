Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Price Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $130.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Asbury Automotive Group traded as low as $148.05 and last traded at $148.05. Approximately 12,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 191,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABG. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

