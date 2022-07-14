Asio Capital LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after buying an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after buying an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $263,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.72.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,991. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

