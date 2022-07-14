Asio Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 224,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

