Asio Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,195,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after buying an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.1% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 37.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
WMB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 380,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.
About Williams Companies (Get Rating)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.