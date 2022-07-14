Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 597,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 18.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 926,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.