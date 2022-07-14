Asio Capital LLC Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 44,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.99. 36,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,315. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $210.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.25.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

