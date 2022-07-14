Asio Capital LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.15 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

