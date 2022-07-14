Asio Capital LLC Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 639,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 294,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

