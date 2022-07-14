ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY opened at $10.74 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.