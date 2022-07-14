Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 56,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,266,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a market cap of $368.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after acquiring an additional 772,777 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

