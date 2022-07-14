Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,634. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

