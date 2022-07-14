Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million. Azenta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ AZTA traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.74. 35,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. Azenta has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

