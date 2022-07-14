B. Riley Cuts Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $55.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CASH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

