B. Riley Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target to $16.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

