B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $193.75. 50,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,078. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

