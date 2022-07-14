B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 11,160 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.10. 235,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,767. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

