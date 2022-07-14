Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. 208,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341,351. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

