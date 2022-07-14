Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $585,000 in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Steel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

SLX traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,304. VanEck Steel ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

