Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Ballew Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERUS. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $972,000.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock remained flat at $$8.06 during trading hours on Thursday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

