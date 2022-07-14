Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $119,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NewMarket by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $299.52. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $285.60 and a 52-week high of $378.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.87 and a 200 day moving average of $324.72.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

