Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 8,472 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of FCG stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 81,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,703. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

