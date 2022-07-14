BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in June

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BANDAI NAMCO stock traded down 0.44 on Thursday, hitting 35.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,916. BANDAI NAMCO has a twelve month low of 31.15 and a twelve month high of 42.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 35.46.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

