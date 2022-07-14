BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in June

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BANDAI NAMCO stock traded down 0.44 on Thursday, hitting 35.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,916. BANDAI NAMCO has a twelve month low of 31.15 and a twelve month high of 42.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 35.46.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
