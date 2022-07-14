Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

About Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

