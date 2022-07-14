Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.
About Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF)
